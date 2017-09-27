Two men acquitted of murder by a jury earlier this year will spend six years on probation for lying to police about a 2013 gang-related fatal shooting in West Valley City.
Both 25-year-old Alejandro Argumendo and 23-year-old Jose Carlos Salazar — convicted of first-degree felony obstructing justice— have been sentenced to probation in the death of 18-year-old Anthony Hernandez, a rival gang member killed July 27, 2013.
Argumendo, sentenced last week, and Salazar, sentenced in July, were each given credit for time spent in jail.
Court documents allege that the Argumendo, Salazar and four others planned to kill Hernandez and drove two SUVs to his home near 3100 South and 4300 West.
Armando Jose Majano, then-19, called out Hernandez, and when the man approached, Majano fired four rounds at him. Majano was sentenced to 15 years to life last year after pleading guilty to murder.
In later police interviews, all six men “gave false information or withheld information from detectives,” charge filed in 3rd District Court say.
Ricardo Antonio Padilla, 30, was sentenced to 10 years to life last year, after a jury convicted him of firing a firearm and obstructing justice. The sentence is running concurrent with a sentence of five years to life for the obstruction count.
Diego Armando Monfeda, 24, pleaded guilty in 2014 to obstructing justice, was given credit for having spent a year in jail and sentenced to probation.
Another man allegedly involved saw the charges against him dismissed last year.
Police have said Hernandez’s death was linked to a long-standing gang rivalry.