A South Ogden man who was accused of having 98 videos and more than 2,000 images of child porn on his cellphone has been sentenced to four years in a federal prison.
In addition, under the sentence imposed Sept. 15 by U.S. District Judge Dale Kimball, Jeremiah David Rivera will be on supervised release for 10 years after he serves his time. Rivera had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.
Rivera, 26, who ran a tutoring business from his home, was arrested in December 2015. According to court documents, an employee at a Salt Lake City business noticed a cellphone near his work station and opened the phone’s photo gallery to see if he could recognize the owner.
The man saw sexually explicit photographs of young females, as well as a photo of Rivera, who was a co-worker, and called police, court documents say.