A Orem chiropractor has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for tax evasion and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service.
In addition, Louis Delynn Hansen, 65, who also owned a health care products business, was ordered to pay $342,699 in restitution to the IRS.
Hansen was convicted by a federal jury in July and U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups meted out the punishment on Monday.
An indictment accused Hansen of presenting a check to the IRS in March 2012 for $342,699 that was drawn on a closed bank account in an attempt to pay taxes, penalties and interest he owed for tax years 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010.
The then-chiropractor also sent a signed letter to the revenue officer assigned to collect his unpaid taxes claiming that he had paid what he owed, according to the indictment, which was issued in October 2016.
A few months later, Hansen sent 10 additional checks, all in the amount of $425,000, to at least six IRS locations claiming to pay his back taxes, according to court documents.