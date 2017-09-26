A Weber County couple accused of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven have been sentenced to jail time and probation.
Cody Ray Sanders, 27, and his girlfriend, Noelle Autumn Bradbury, 28, both of Hooper, were charged in connection with the May 5 death of 82-year-old Harry Green, of West Haven.
Sanders was charged in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony counts of failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident and obstructing justice. He pleaded guilty to the first count and the second count was dismissed.
Sanders was sentenced last week to serve 270 days in jail and 180 hours of community service as part of a three year probation.
Bradbury, who was charged with third-degree felony obstructing justice, pleaded guilty to lesser class A misdemeanor obstructing justice count.
She was sentenced in July to 270 days in jail and 40 hours of community service as part of a two-year probation.
Victim restitution of $9,463.69 was ordered, with Bradbury paying one-quarter of the total, according to the court docket.
The crash occurred on the night of May 5 near 4300 W. 4000 South as Green was walking along the road in a construction zone, charges state.
Police used pieces of the vehicle found at the scene to identify the vehicle as a silver Dodge Durango.
Police later received information about the suspects and that the vehicle was hidden behind their home in Hooper, charges state,
Sanders subsequently admitted being the driver and that he eventually learned he had struck and killed someone. He also admitted to altering evidence on the vehicle, including removing blood from it, charges state.
Bradbury, who was a passenger in the Durango, admitted to attempting to hide evidence, court documents state.