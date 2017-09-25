Northern Utah’s wet weekend is history, and so are those chilly daytime temperatures — as least for the rest of this work week.
The forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday along the Wasatch Front, and those temperatures will warm to 70 degrees by Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low-70s heading into next weekend in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, with mostly clear, sunny autumnal conditions prevailing.
Overnight lows, however, will still bring a shiver. Nighttime temperatures will range in the low- to upper-40s in northern Utah’s valleys, and dip into the 30s at higher elevations.
Southern Utahns can expect sunny, mostly clear horizons as daytime highs range in the mid-70s to the low-80s this week. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.
Those weekend storms delivered some impressive rain totals: Springville recorded 1.79 inches, Salt Lake City’s Upper Avenues area recorded 1.46, Spanish Fork 1.15, Provo 0.90, Tooele 0.85, Logan 0.45, Ogden 0.21 inches.
And rain is the friend of the Utah Division of Air Quality. It gave “green,” or healthy grades to the entire state for the next couple days in the aftermath of the weekend rainfall.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website listed mold as “high,” sagebrush “medium,” and other allergens “low” or too low to register as of Monday.