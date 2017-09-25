Three men are facing charges after two of them allegedly sexually assaulted an intoxicated 14-year-old girl, while the third filmed it.
The teen told police she’d been communicating with the men via social media and had arranged to be picked up by one of them on the evening of Sept. 8.
After she was picked up, the men — ages 24, 21 and 18 — took her to parties and drank shots with her, according to charging documents. She told police that she had “flashes” of memory where the 24-year-old was on top of her and she was pushing him off. She also remembered trying to push a man off her as she was being kissed in the back of a car.
The teen told police her next memory is waking up in the 24-year-old’s bed with soreness and vaginal pain.
During interviews with police, the defendants said they knew the girl’s age but still drank alcohol with the girl at a party.
After leaving a party, the 21-year-old was driving with his brother, the 24-year-old, in the front seat of the car. The 18-year-old was in the back seat with the teenage girl, and at some point during the drive, the man began having sex with her, charges state.
The driver pulled over — possibly somewhere in West Valley City — and began filming the assault, charges state. When the 18-year-old was finished with his alleged assault, the video shows him getting out of the car and the 24-year-old begin having sex with the girl, according to charges.
The driver recorded four videos in all, showing the men performing different sex acts on the girl in various stages of the assault, charges say. The girl “appears to be incoherent and [is] making weak attempts to stop the assault,” charges say.
“At one point in the video [the teen‘s] head is falling out of the car, and [the driver] lifts her head back into the vehicle while [the 18-year-old] continues to assault her,” charges say. “... In the course of the assault, voices are heard encouraging the assault.”
The 21-year-old and the 24-year-old, both of Murray, are scheduled for an initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Wednesday. They are being held in the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $500,000.
A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of 18-year-old, of West Valley City.
Each man is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony. Additionally, the 21-year-old faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.