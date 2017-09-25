TRAX light rail service was back on schedule for the Monday morning commute after crews worked through the night to repair electrical problems, Utah Transit Authority says.
All of the system’s Salt Lake Valley lines experienced delays into late Sunday night after a power line began arcing and sparking earlier in the day at the TRAX Central Pointe Station (2100 S. 221 West) in South Salt Lake.
Power to the station was shut off to allow crews to safely make repairs, and passengers were transferred to buses at the 1300 South and Millcreek (3300 South) stations, as well as between the River Trail (2340 S. 1070 West) and West Valley Central (2750 W. 3590 South) stations.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the electrical line failure was still undetermined Monday.