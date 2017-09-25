Deputies responding to calls about a suicidal man with a gun shooting into homes in the Garden City area found three people shot — one of them fatally, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.
The office said two calls came in Sunday afternoon about the shooting, which occurred at a trailer park near Bear Lake.
Two of the three people were taken to a hospital by ambulance, and the third was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.
No other details, including the conditions of the injured people, were released.
The sheriff’s office and a state crime scene team were investigating the shooting Sunday.