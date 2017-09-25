(Leah Hogsten | Tribune file photo) Shell Danis (left) dances at the corner of State and North Temple in Salt Lake City as Kate Kelly hands out cookies Monday evening. It was part of the Gayest Bake Salt Ever, held September 18th, 2017 at City Creek Park in response to the LDS Church and Utah legislators who support the Colorado bakery who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple's wedding. All proceeds of the bake sale will go to the Utah Pride Center.