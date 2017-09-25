The organizers of a gay-themed bake sale in Salt Lake City have asked the Mormon church to match the more than $4,000 in donations the event raised and lend its support to programs that promote safety for LGBTQ youth struggling with suicide.
“In our hearts, we truly believe that we all want the same thing,” co-organizers Kat Kellermeyer and Hillary McDaniel wrote in a letter emailed to the public affairs office of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday. “We want to see our young people grow to be the amazing adults they are meant to be.”
An inquiry by The Salt Lake Tribune seeking comment from the church’s public affairs office was not immediately returned Monday morning.
Kellermeyer and McDaniel were scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Utah Pride Center to ask the church to match all or part of the $4,232 raised by the bake sale. Proceeds from the sale will go to the center’s new Survivors of Suicide Support Group for those aged 16 to 20.
Suicide is the leading cause of death among Utah youth aged 10 to 17. LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers, according to the Centers for Disease Control, but Utah health officials are not currently collecting specific data from the gay and transgender community.
The funding request comes one week after the women held “Gayest Bake Sale Ever!” across from the faith’s headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City.
Kellermeyer, 30, and McDaniel, 37, both former Mormons who are members of the LGBTQ community, hosted the sale in protest of church support for a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a gay wedding on religious grounds. The Masterpiece Cake case is slated for argument before the U.S. Supreme Court in October.
Mormon leaders joined other faith traditions in signing a friend of the court brief in the case, asking the nation’s highest court to not forget the First Amendment rights of the deeply religious in deciding the case.
Kellermeyer and McDaniel said they don’t dispute any church’s right to free speech. But the Mormon church’s involvement raises concern, they said, because of the message it sends to LGBTQ youth, who have struggled to find a safe space within Utah’s predominant faith.
And while there has been no study of any link between suicide attempts and church policies, they “always seems to spike whenever there is an announcement like this,” Kellermeyer said in an interview with The Tribune
“We worry about our friends. We worry about out children. We worry about our community,” the letter to the church states. “Help us give them hope.”
The letter also notes the church made a previous donation to the Pride center in 2015 in support of homeless youth and in August issued a statement in support of the LoveLoud music festival, also aimed to raise LGBT youths suicide awareness.
Such messages are helpful, the women said, but a donation would go along way toward healing the rifts that exist between the church and the LGBTQ community.
“I know it’s a big stretch,” said McDaniel, “But we are asking them to match us in deed.”
Kellyermeyer and McDaniel have also sent letters to members of Utah Senate’s Republican Caucus seeking a similar donation on Monday.
Twenty-two of 24 caucus members filed a brief of support in the Colorado baker’s case.
Such messages from the pulpit, state laws and policies also have a big impact on Utah’s LGBTQ youth, the letters from Kellermeyer and McDaniel note.
“Regardless of the differences in the way we worship and the ways we love,” the letters to both church and political leaders say, “when it comes to our youth her in Utah, there is no reason we should be divided.”