Both law enforcement and the families of the wounded victims in a weekend shooting spree near Bear Lake that left the gunman dead from an apparent suicide remained mum Monday as the investigation continued.
The Rich County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that man with a shotgun had opened fire at the Sweetwater Trailer Park in Garden City, wounding a 72-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
However, initial attempts Monday to reach Sheriff Dale Stacey to learn the gunman’s identity; whether the shotgun had, as reported, been found next to his body; or what may have led to the gunfire were unsuccessful.
A dispatcher said the sheriff was out of the office and no one else was authorized to discuss the case.
Meanwhile, the families of the victims released a statement through the neighboring Cache County Attorney’s Office Victims Services branch asking for privacy:
“We would like to thank our friends and community for their outpouring of love and support at this difficult time. The victims are being cared for and currently recovering. We would like to thank law enforcement and the emergency responders who helped our family ... We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time.”