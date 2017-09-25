A section of Redwood Road in west Salt Lake City was shut down early Monday morning after a semi-trailer rig downed power lines.
Salt Lake City police were diverting traffic away from Redwood Road between 1400 South and 900 South following the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at 850 South.
Police believe a semi-trailer rig hit a traffic light, which then went down along with power lines. The big rig did not stop, and police were investigating both the incident and the semi’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.