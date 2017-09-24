Business has been booming since the company officially opened in June. Instead of paying a flat rate, Caleb Nelson just asks riders to leave a tip they feel appropriate. That can range from $50 to nothing at all, which Caleb disappointingly notes had already happened to him twice. The pedalers get to take home half of their tips before depositing the rest into the business bank account. The business will make up the difference for anyone who doesn’t make minimum wage. While he isn’t sure how much money he’s made so far, the young business owner is optimistic he’ll be able to buy-out his dad entirely by next summer.