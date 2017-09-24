The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a minor earthquake has occurred in southern Utah.
A magnitude 3.4 quake occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday beneath the Sevier Plateau about 4 miles east-southeast of the town of Monroe.
There are no reports of any injuries or damage.
Officials say the earthquake was felt in the towns of Monroe, Richfield and Joseph and was followed by two small aftershocks — one of a 1.7 magnitude around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and the other of a 1.6 magnitude about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
They say 23 earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter since 1962.
The largest was a 5.2 magnitude quake in October 1967 about 6 miles east-southeast of Sevier.