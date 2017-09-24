Police were looking Sunday for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Taylorsville, then fled the scene.
The victim was identified as 60-year-old Douglas Chavis, of Taylorsville, who was struck about 10:24 p.m. Saturday at 4774 S. Redwood Road, according to a Unified Police Department news release.
Chavis was crossing Redwood Road from east to west when he was hit by a 2001 white Chevrolet Malibu being driven north by a young woman with dark hair. The woman stopped for a short time, then drove north and turned west onto 4700 South before police arrived, the release says.
Unified Fire Authority paramedics treated Chavis, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said it was dark and rainy at the time of the hit-and-run, the release says.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Unified police at 801-743-7000.