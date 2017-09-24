Insurance rates aren’t expected to go up in Ogden neighborhood where a wildfire destroyed three homes and caused the evacuations of hundred.
But authorities are warning the residents to be on high alert for landslides because the land is now unstable, the Standard-Examiner reports.
The fire sparked Sept. 5 by a downed power line destroyed three homes and four other structures and damaged two other homes and nine other buildings before it was brought under full control five days later.
Part of the zone it impacted is a residential area in the unincorporated Uintah Highlands area above Uintah.