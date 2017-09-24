Five patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Salt Lake City went for their first spin Sunday on new bikes created just for them.
The adaptive bikes were custom fitted to each patient — some with adaptive tricycles and hand cycles — to accommodate the specific health care needs associated with their conditions, including spina bifida, cerebral palsy and congenital quadrilateral amputation.
Shriners gives away one adaptive bike a week throughout the year to children who can’t ride standard ones so they can benefit from the social and health benefits of riding, according to a news release.
The cost of the specialized bikes is covered by “Kruisers for Kids” Charity Car Show, which raised more than $27,000 for the program.