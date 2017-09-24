A man from Hildale was removed from life support Saturday, three days after a car hit and dragged him in North Dakota.
The parents of Randy Jessop, 19, said on Facebook that their son was kept on life support long enough to harvest his organs for donation.
Jessop, who also went by Randy West, had been working in North Dakota, said Tamara Barlow, a family friend.
According to news outlets in Fargo, N.D., Jessop was riding a bicycle in a neighborhood there on Wednesday. About 9:15 p.m., a car hit Jessop.
The 71-year-old motorist continued driving for a block, not knowing he had hit Jessop or that he was still underneath the car, news outlets reported. Firefighters arrived and extracted Jessop from underneath the car. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.