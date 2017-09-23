One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a family party in West Valley City on Friday night.
A car pulled up near 2100 West Alexander Street and someone in the car fired shots into a crowd that was standing outside the building where the party was, according to West Valley City Lt. Jeff Conger.
One person was hit, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. He is expected to recover, Conger said.
Police on Saturday morning arrested two adult males and one male youth on suspicion of being involved in the shooting. Investigators believe the three are gang-affiliated, according to Conger.
Officers are investigating what led to the shooting.