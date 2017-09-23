1 of 8 View Caption

(Benjamin Zack | Standard-Examiner via AP) A tree sits on the Blomquist's home in Washington Terrace, Utah on Friday, Sept. 2... (Benjamin Zack | Standard-Examiner via AP) A living room wall in Gaelynn and Paul Sewell's new home is built from pieces of t... (Benjamin Zack | Standard-Examiner via AP) Gaelynn and Paul Sewell stand in front of their new home in Washington Terrace on ... (Benjamin Zack | Standard-Examiner via AP) Gaelynn Sewell, right, holds her daughter, Morgan Sewell after a tornado hit their... (Benjamin Zack | Standard-Examiner via AP) Wesley, right, and Rose Blomquist pull a few personal items out of their tornado d... (Benjamin Zack | Standard-Examiner via AP) A new address marker sits at the spot where a tornado knocked down the east side o... (Matt Herp |Standard-Examiner via AP) The Elliot family home located in Riverdale, Utah, still undergoes construction on Thur... (Matt Herp |Standard-Examiner via AP) Krystal Elliot, center, poses for a portrait with her kids Brayden Elliot, 6, left, Sha...