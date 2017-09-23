Seven people — four of whom are women — have been nominated to replace retiring Utah Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham, the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice announced Friday.
Durham, who is set to retire Nov. 16, is the only female justice on the state Supreme Court.
According to a news release from the commission, nominees include:
- Christopher Ballard, an assistant solicitor general with the Utah Attorney General’s Office
- Michele Christiansen, a judge in the Utah Court of Appeals
- Paige Petersen, a judge in 3rd District Court
- Margaret Plane, a city attorney for Salt Lake City Corporation
- Jill Pohlman, a judge in the Utah Court of Appeals
- Derek Pullan, a judge in 4th District Court
- Terry Welch, an attorney and shareholder with Parr Brown Gee & Loveless
Written comments can be submitted by noon Oct. 2 to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission Chairwoman Aida Neimarlija at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or to the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.
After reviewing public comments, the commission may request additional information or conduct an investigation of the nominees, the release says. The names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert after the public comment period, and he‘ll have 30 days to make an appointment. His appointee is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.