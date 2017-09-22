Valley rain — and yes, mountain snow — is expected to continue Friday into the weekend in northern Utah.
The National Weather Service predicts light rain will continue in the Salt Lake valley through the weekend, and snow accumulation can be expected above 6,000 feet.
By Sunday, “significant” amounts of snow could fall across portions of the central Utah mountains, Uintas and possible higher passes across Wyoming.
The high temperatures around Salt Lake City will remain in the mid-50s throughout the weekend, with lows in the 40s.
It will stay much drier in the southern part of the state, with highs in the low 70s expected through the weekend.