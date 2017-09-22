A man died Friday afternoon in a crash at the mouth of Provo Canyon, Orem police said.
The 70-year-old driver was the sole occupant of his vehicle, according to Lt. Craig Martinez, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It appears the man was headed east on 800 North, which turns into a single-vehicle ramp that curves left and merges with canyon traffic, Martinez said. The man’s vehicle veered off the road to the right about 3:24 p.m. and rolled.
It appears the man was not wearing a seat belt, Martinez said. Police are waiting to release the man’s identity, pending notification to family.