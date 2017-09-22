Two days after a gang-related drive-by shooting and subsequent car crash that killed two bystanders in Kearns, Unified police held a townhouse meeting to talk to the community about gang violence.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, suspects fired shots at a house near 5240 West and 5400 South, then sped away in a blue pickup truck. Police believe gang members live in the house and said it was the second night in a row shots were fired at the home.
As the suspects fled the scene, they smashed into a car, killing its two occupants, Lloyd Everett Pace and Tami Lynn Woodard, both of Kearns.
No one was fatally shot in the house, but a gunshot hit one of the suspects in the pickup truck in the leg.
Police believe the shooting was connected to escalating violence between two gangs in the area, according to Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.
The meeting had already been discussed when Tuesday’s shooting occurred; council members decided to hold the meeting after a 17-year-old was shot in the legs on Sunday.