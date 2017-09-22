The FBI arrested a 54-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of more than a dozen bank robberies, the bureau announced Friday.
Agents and local police arrested Shayne Carson — suspected of being the “Double Hat Bandit,” a reference to wearing a baseball cap and beanie at the same time — Thursday in a motel parking lot in Whiteland, Ind., according to a news release from the FBI.
An FBI analyst working in Albuquerque figured out Carson’s identity after reading about the robberies in August. The analyst figured out that the vehicle used in the robberies was most likely a grey 2004 Chevrolet Malibu registered in New Mexico, and compared driver’s license photos of each of the registered owners to released photos of the robber.
Officials suspected Carson was responsible for a string of 14 armed robberies in five states, between December and July of this year. The analyst found that Carson had been in the specific states at the time of the robberies by comparing the timeline to photos posted to Carson’s Facebook page.
Carson allegedly lifted his shirt to show a weapon tucked into his waistband at each of the Utah banks, according to the FBI.
The FBI anticipates Carson will be sent to Utah to face charges filed in Salt Lake City. He’s accused of robbing bank branches in four Utah grocery stores:
- Dec. 19, 2016, U.S. Bank, 4065 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City
- Dec. 27, 2016, U.S. Bank, 7061 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan
- Dec. 27, 2016, U.S. Bank, 4080 W. 9000 South, West Jordan
- June 21, 2017, U.S. Bank, 922 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City
Carson is also suspected of robbing banks in Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho.