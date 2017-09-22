A section of Interstate 215 near Wasatch Boulevard turned into a muddy pool Friday after a pipe burst and geysered water onto the road.
At 11:10 a.m., water sloughed off a “significant amount of mud” down the hillside at 2900 South, said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.
“Water was shooting out with considerable pressure,” he said.
Salt Lake City Public Utilities shut off the water and a UDOT plow worked Friday afternoon to push the water and debris off the road.
Gleason hadn’t heard any reports of car crashes caused by the water and mud before traffic was stopped for the crews to clear the lanes. Traffic going north on I-215 backed up a mile, he said.
The break won’t affect anyone’s water, confirmed Salt Lake City communications and engagement manager Holly Mullen.
