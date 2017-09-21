West High School canceled after-school programs and closed its doors on Wednesday afternoon so the custodial staff could sweep the school after more than 300 bats were caught this week.
“The school unfortunately sits in a migratory path for these bats, so every year, these bats come through,” said Salt Lake City School District spokesman Jason Olsen. “The numbers have been a bit larger this year, so that’s why there was some concern between us and the health department.”
The number of bats peaked Tuesday, with an estimated 200 bats being rounded up by West High School’s custodial staff. They also found 50 bats on Monday and 60 on Wednesday.
Some bats were scooped up midflight by custodial staff with butterfly nets, said Tom Szalay, who teaches a photo class at the school. Other bats were found snoozing in classroom corners, according to Olsen.
Once the bats are caught, they’re relocated, Olsen said.
Any students who have touched a bat have been encouraged to talk to the Salt Lake County Health Department, which had representatives at the school Wednesday afternoon.
Although bats have roosted in West High for decades, this year’s number was unusual, so Olsen thinks they may have come through an open window.
The custodial staff on Wednesday night planned to sweep the school for bats and any spots where the mammals may have entered the school.
School officials “fully expect to have school open and running tomorrow,” Olsen said, adding that officials will make that determination early Thursday morning.
“This is something that the school has dealt with for a long, long time,” Olsen said.
For the past eight or nine years, the bat situation has been more limited, after the school underwent a two-year process of sealing up access points — from air vents to open windows.
One or two bats may have been in the school every year since the schoolwide seal-up, but Olsen hadn’t heard of any reports in “quite some time,” he said.
“To see the bats come back in such large numbers was a bit surprising this week,” Olsen said. “That’s why we decided to shut the school, get everybody out of the school and do a thorough inspection.”