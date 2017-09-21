It may be autumn in the valleys of northern Utah, but there will be a decidedly wintry turn at the higher peaks of the Wasatch Front as the work week comes to a close.
The National Weather Service predicts 4-8 inches of snow will fall on northern and central mountain locales at 7,000 feet elevation and higher beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Friday morning.
Indeed, a Winter Weather Advisory was in place from Logan running south through Brigham City, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo and Nephew from 6 p.m. on Thursday through noon on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Wasath Front’s valleys and benches will see increasing rain showers and tumbling temperatures. Friday’s early morning lows will be in the low-40s, and highs will be in the upper-50s — down 5-7 degrees from Thursday.
Rain tapers off by Saturday afternoon in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys; daytime temperatures will be near 60 degrees.
Southern Utahns will say warmer, but a Wind Advisory was in place for the region from noon Thursday through 9 p.m., with southwest gusts of 50 mph expected.
The forecast for Utah’s Dixie calls for highs in the low-70s Friday, a 10-degree dip from Thursday’s forecast. Saturday will see thermometers in the redrocks hovering around 70.
“Green,” for healthy conditions, was the color chosen by the Utah Division of Air Quality for all monitoring stations as the week wound down.
Allergy sufferers were getting something of a break, too: mold register at “high,” but sagebrush came in at “moderate” and other allergens as “low,” or not registering at all on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website’s pollen index Thursday.