Officials at Brigham Young University have announced that caffeinated soft drinks will be available for sale on the campus in Provo.
Reversing a policy in place since the mid-1950s, BYU Director of Dining Services Dean Wright said late Thursday consumer tastes had changed over the years and in light of more frequent requests, officials had begun adding canned and bottled caffeinated soft drinks to beverage inventories for sale on campus.
In an online question-and-answer on the change, Wright said BYU administrators were supportive of the decision, which he said was not influenced by financial considerations.
“We are simply working to meet the preferences of our customers,” he said.
Wright said BYU would continue to sell all the non-caffeinated soft drinks and other beverages it currently offers. Soda-fountain equipment, he said, will be retrofitted over time to also offer caffeinated choices. But BYU Dining Services will not sell highly-caffeinated energy drinks, Wright said.
Acknowledging critics who question whether BYU should sell soda drinks at all, Wright said Dining Services would continue “to promote not only healthy eating, but also a healthy lifestyle.”
“We realize that there are many choices to be made, and some are more nutritious than others,” he said. “We strive to offer a variety of food choices and encourage our customers to make healthy choices.”
The decision, he said, would not affect BYU’s exclusive contract with Coca-Cola as beverage provider on campus.