Murray police confirmed Thursday that a body recovered from a stream in Millcreek was that of a man who had been missing since Sept. 14.
The family of Nick Kapos, 82, had said Wednesday the body was his. Kapos had suffered from dementia.
“The outcome is tragic and has hit us to the core,” said family spokeswoman Trish Kapos in an emailed statement Wednesday.
The family and dozens of other volunteers searched for Kapos through the weekend and into this week, putting up flyers and canvassing Murray-area businesses.
Murray police Officer Kenny Bass said he did not have information on how long the man had been in the water, and “how he got in there could be anybody‘s guess.”
Another of Kapos’ daughters, Kathy Stephenson, is a reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune.