After a review of national monument sizes around the country, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to President Donald Trump includes shrinking Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. Utah lawmakers discuss eliminating sales tax on food during a special session of the Legislature. And the Utah Board of Education hears from critics and proponents of the decision to make health, physical education, career awareness and arts courses optional for middle school students.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Benjamin Wood, Taylor Anderson and Brian Maffly, as well as columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online at kcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

Article continues below
Related Article
Utah school board gets earful after dropping middle school arts and health requirements Utah school board gets earful after dropping middle school arts and health requirements
Frustrated tribal leaders wonder if Bears Ears is a national monument in name only Frustrated tribal leaders wonder if Bears Ears is a national monument in name only
Utah House Republican will propose bill to cut food tax, though details are unclear Utah House Republican will propose bill to cut food tax, though details are unclear


Comments