The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now owns the printer’s manuscript of the Book of Mormon, officials announced Wednesday.
The $35 million sale was finalized Monday, according to an announcement by Community of Christ, the Independence, Missouri-based seller of the manuscript.
Community of Christ, formerly known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has owned the manuscript since 1903, the announcement stated. The two churches have worked together on several conservation projects to preserve the manuscript, according to the announcement.
Donors paid for the manuscript, according to the Community of Christ announcement.
Historian John Hajicek, of mormonism.com, compared the acquisition of the manuscript to the United States purchasing the U.S. Constitution.
“This is a founding document of the LDS Church,” Hajicek said. “It is priceless.”
The Community of Christ purchased the manuscript as part of a collection that cost $2,500. According to Hajicek, the LDS Church had the opportunity to purchase the manuscript then also and turned it down.
The acquisition renews interest in LDS Church history, Hajicek said, calling the sale the “biggest game-changer in Mormon history, since the year 1999, when President [Gordon B.] Hinckley made the announcement to rebuild the Nauvoo temple.”
“I thought the value of the manuscript exceeded $100 million, and the LDS Church got a good value,” Hajicek said.
Digital photocopies of the manuscript were published on the LDS Church’s Joseph Smith Papers Project in 2015, and the manuscript will be displayed at the Church History Library.
The manuscript “became the guide by which the type was set for the first edition (1830) of the Book of Mormon,” according to the Community of Christ.
The presiding bishopric of the Community of Christ had worked with several potential buyers in the past several months, according to the announcement, which stated that the $35 million price tag is the highest ever paid for a manuscript.
The manuscript is the “earliest surviving copy of about 72 percent of the Book of Mormon text as only about 28 percent of the earlier dictation copy survived decades of storage in a cornerstone in Nauvoo, Illinois,” historian Steven E. Snow wrote in the LDS Church‘s announcement.
The printer’s manuscript is “virtually complete,” missing only three lines of text,“ according to the Community of Christ.
“Church leaders know that letting go of this document will cause some members sadness and grief. We feel sad, too,” the Community of Christ wrote. “However, the church‘s use of the Book of Mormon as scripture and our appreciation and respect for our history are not dependent on owning the printer’s manuscript.”