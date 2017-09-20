From north to south, rain clouds and cooler, more typical autumn weather will rule Utah as the work week winds down.
The National Weather Service predicted that Wednesday’s sunny Wasatch Front dawn will shift as breezes build and scattered rain showers move in through late morning and through the afternoon. On Thursday rain showers will come morning, afternoon and evening. Precipitation also will be frequent throughout Friday in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.
The drop in temperatures will be dramatic: after Wednesday’s low- to mid-70s in northern Utah, Thursday will slide into the upper-50s, and thermometers will slip further into the mid-50s on Friday. Overnight lows will be in a chilly upper-30s to low-40s range.
Snow will come to the northern and central mountains at 7,000 feet elevation and higher, forecasters say.
Southern Utahns also will see a rapid retreat in temperatures from Wednesday’s upper-80s to Thursday’s mid-80s. By Friday, Utah’s Dixie will see the mid-70s. Windy weather and isolated rain showers also are expected heading toward the weekend.
The Utah Division of Air Quality forecast “green,” or healthy conditions statewide beginning Thursday.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website reported ragweed and sagebrush were “very high” and mold “high” on its pollen index as of Thursday, while chenopods came in at “medium.”