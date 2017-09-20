A woman was in fair condition Wednesday after being hit by a South Salt Lake police officer overnight as she attempted to cross a darkened street.
Public safety dispatchers reported the incident occurred at 1:38 a.m. at 3000 South and State Street when the 30-year-old woman, wearing dark clothing, stepped into southbound traffic.
The officer did not see the woman until it was too late to avoid hitting her, SSLPD reported.
The accident remained under investigation.
