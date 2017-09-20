Kearns — Two people died Tuesday night in Kearns in what police said was a drive-by shooting followed by a car crash.
The shooting and crash happened about 7:30 p.m. near 5240 W. 5400 South. Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke said a blue truck hit a white car, killing two people inside the car.
One person in the truck was injured in the crash. Lohrke said police are trying to find one other person who fled the truck on foot. That person was identified only as wearing a red hoodie.
Lohrke said the shooting was suspected to be gang related. Names of the dead and injured were not disclosed.
Kearns shooting and crash. Two confirm dead, two seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/aJnXYav6r2— Chris Jones (@jonesnews) September 20, 2017
