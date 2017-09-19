Time to dig out that sweater or jacket, ditch the flip-flops for more substantial footwear, and trade in those shorts for longer, warmer attire — colder weather is on the way for Utah.
Tuesday’s Wasatch Front forecast included highs around 60 degrees along with scattered rain showers, and Wednesday will be sunny and in the upper-60s. But rain comes with Thursday, ushering in a decided autumnal shift to chilly dawns and markedly cooler daytime temperatures.
Don’t mourn summer’s passing. As author F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”
And crisp it will be. On Thursday, pre-dawn lows will be in the upper-40s in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, and the mercury will struggle to reach the mid-50s during the day. Overnight lows will be in the upper-30s on Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging in the low- to mid-50s.
However, southern Utahns can hold off on wholesale wardrobe shifts from summer garb, at least for now. Wednesday, while breezy, will see highs in the upper-80s in Utah's Dixie, same as Tuesday's forecast.
Thursday will slip into the upper-70s, and Friday, while cooler, still will bring 70-degree temperatures to the redrocks and high deserts. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s to low-60s.
The Utah Division of Air Quality gives “green,” or healthy grades statewide through the midweek.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website reported sagebrush as “very high” and mold “high” on its pollen index as of Tuesday. Ragweed was at “moderate,” and other allergens “low,” or not registering.