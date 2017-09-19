As the search for a missing, elderly Murray man entered its fifth day Tuesday, the family of Nick Kapos had more worries to deal with as temperatures plunged and rain clouds moved into the region.
“We do have some concerns about the rain today and are just hoping he has found shelter somewhere,” Trish Kapos said of her 82-year-old father, who has been missing from his Murray home since last Thursday.
She said that Murray police continue to follow up on possible sightings of the 5-foot-3, 145-pound, gray-haired man, many from the Murray area itself, but one as far north as Ogden. So far, none have led to new clues about Kapos’ whereabouts.
On Monday, about two-dozen volunteers canvassed a neighborhood in Taylorsville where a resident had reported Sunday seeing a man matching Kapos’ description picking plums from a tree. No new leads developed, unfortunately.
"We don't have any new information," Trish Kapos said. "But we just keep hoping. . . . We are thankful for all the wonderful support [and] we have had no shortage of people willing to help."
Murray police ask that anyone with information on Kapos call them immediately at 801-840-4000.