Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash in which a speeding car rear-ended a school bus and then careened into three other vehicles in Sandy.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m., according to Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen. Witnesses reported a southbound black Nissan Versa was traveling “at a high rate of speed and erratically,” and slammed into the back of a Canyon School District bus that was in the process of turning left from 700 East onto Cys Road (8835 South).
“The Versa then continued on about 100 yards, colliding with three other cars,” Nielsen said.
The Versa’s male driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital, were he was listed in serious condition. An 11-year-old child also in the Versa was unhurt, Nielsen said.
The driver of the school bus and three elementary school students also were uninjured, as were the occupants of the other three vehicles, police said.
The children were transferred to another bus and continued on to school.
The Versa was totaled, and the bus, having sustained heavy damage to its rear, had to be towed from the scene, Nielsen said.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.