Police are looking for a 15-year-old Midvale boy with autism, who was last seen Monday afternoon at his home near 7900 South and 300 West.
The teen, Bryton Elias, is nonconversational, a news release from police said. He has short red hair, is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 180 pounds.
Elias was last seen about 3:45 p.m. wearing a turquoise shirt, a white hoodie with the word “AERO” on it, gray jogger pants, white socks and black flip flops.
Police say the teen may have a pink striped blanket with him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Unified police dispatch at 801-743-7000.