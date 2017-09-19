Provo city officials announced Tuesday that they’ve picked their next chief to lead the police department: Rich Ferguson, who has been the interim chief since March.
Ferguson had temporarily taken over the department after the last chief, John King, resigned abruptly amid sexual-assault allegations and family health issues.
Mayor John Curtis announced in a blog post on Tuesday that after a six-month search, they’ve decided to name Ferguson as the city’s top cop.
“It would be hard to find someone more qualified to lead this department,” Curtis wrote. “Chief Ferguson is someone the community can expect to be very consistent and always conduct himself with the highest level of integrity.”
Ferguson has been with the Provo Police Department for over 26 years, and had previously served as a captain in the force.
This story will be updated.