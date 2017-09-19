Arizona authorities have identified an infant who died of injuries sustained in a weekend houseboat accident on Lake Powell.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 6-month-old William Garner had passed away Monday, the day after he suffered “major head trauma” 5:20 p.m. Sunday when the houseboat struck a beach near Navajo Canyon.
The accident reportedly occurred as boaters were trying to dock the houseboat, which was carrying 13 people at the time. The jolt from the beaching is believed to have caused an adult to fall on the baby.
Emergency responders provided CPR and transported the baby to the Page (Ariz.) Hospital, from where the infant was flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He died early Monday morning.
The incident remains under investigation by Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service and the state medical examiner.