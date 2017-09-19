1 of 5 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Flowers, cards and candles are left outside of Big Ed's, 210 University Street, ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Big Ed's, 210 University Street, in Salt Lake City Tuesday, September 19, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Flowers, cards and candles are left outside of Big Ed's, 210 University Street, ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Big Ed's, 210 University Street, in Salt Lake City Tuesday, September 19, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Big Ed's, 210 University Street, in Salt Lake City Tuesday, September 19, 2017.