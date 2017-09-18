(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Jonathan Magee of the Oregon Wind Spinners talks with festival goers as his ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People take photos in a giant mural during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People use liquid paints as they make spin art during the Urban Arts Festival at th... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People use liquid paints as they make spin art during the Urban Arts Festival at th... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nola Miller, Morgan Valentine, Erin Spencer, of the Utah Mermaids visit with people... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Poutine Fries is on of several food trucks at the Urban Arts Festival at the Galliv... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People are fascinated by the Oregon Wind Spinners as the flash reflected light as t...
(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Jonathan Magee of the Oregon Wind Spinners talks with festival goers as his art flashes reflected light as they spin during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People take photos in a giant mural during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People use liquid paints as they make spin art during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People use liquid paints as they make spin art during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nola Miller, Morgan Valentine, Erin Spencer, of the Utah Mermaids visit with people during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts. The professional mermaids can be hired for party's and events and also do environmental awareness. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Poutine Fries is on of several food trucks at the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People are fascinated by the Oregon Wind Spinners as the flash reflected light as they spin during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Sunday September 17, 2017. The two day festival featured artists, music, dance performance, automotive arts, projection art, virtual reality and new media arts.