Look beyond the concrete towering above and asphalt sprawling below, and you’ll notice Salt Lake City’s got plenty of character, best exhibited by the vibrancy of its people and culture.

And the Urban Arts Festival highlights it all.

The two-day event, which concluded Sunday, showcases hundreds of artists, performers and musicians in various mediums that include automotive arts, virtual reality, fashion, graffiti and more. It’s one of the largest free community art events in Utah.


