1 of 7 View Caption

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Jonathan Magee of the Oregon Wind Spinners talks with festival goers as his ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People take photos in a giant mural during the Urban Arts Festival at the Gallivan ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People use liquid paints as they make spin art during the Urban Arts Festival at th... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People use liquid paints as they make spin art during the Urban Arts Festival at th... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nola Miller, Morgan Valentine, Erin Spencer, of the Utah Mermaids visit with people... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Poutine Fries is on of several food trucks at the Urban Arts Festival at the Galliv... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) People are fascinated by the Oregon Wind Spinners as the flash reflected light as t...