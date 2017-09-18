An 82-year-old woman was in “extremely critical” condition after her car rolled on State Road 118 in Sevier County this weekend.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the accident occurred about 1 p.m. Sunday about 2 miles south of Loa. The woman was driving her four-door hatchback north near mile marker 22 when she veered right, over-corrected to the left, and then rolled.
UHP reported that the woman, whose identity was withheld pending notification of family, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was ejected from the vehicle at it rolled.
She was first rushed to Sevier Valley Medical Center in Richfield, then flown by helicopter to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo.
No change in her condition was reported as of Monday.