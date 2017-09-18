A 13-year-old Cedar City boy has died of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car on a darkened road this weekend.
The Cedar City Police Department confirmed Monday that the boy, whose name was not immediately released, died Sunday. The accident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the Iron County community’s Cross Hollow Road.
The boy reported was out with other children playing “night games” near its intersection with 2400 West when he tried to run across the road and was struck by the eastbound vehicle.
The boy was first rushed to the Cedar City Hospital; a helicopter flew him on to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, where he was pronounced dead the next day.
The accident remained under investigation, but no citations were issued. Drugs or alcohol were not considered factors in the incident.