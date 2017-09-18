A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Summit County just after 11:20 a.m., according to the University of Utah’s seismograph stations.
The tremors hit about 7 miles northwest of Park City.
Several people in the Park City area took to Twitter to report that they felt the ground shake there. The Park City School District noted that all of their students and staff were safe.
Did you feel the 3.3 magnitude earthquake in Park City this morning? All students and staff are safe! #safehealthypcsd— Park City Schools (@parkcityschools) September 18, 2017