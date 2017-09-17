Smithfield • Authorities say a Utah woman is dead and her two young daughters injured after her car collided with a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old boy with a learner’s permit.
Utah Highway Patrol officials say 28-year-old Samantha Perkes of Providence was declared dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash on State Route 218 near Smithfield.
Her two daughters — ages 4 and 7 — were taken to a Cache Valley hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Highway Patrol officials say the teen driver veered out of his lane for an unknown reason and collided with Perkes’ vehicle.
State law requires teenagers driving on a learner’s permit to be accompanied by an adult, but the boy was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash.
His name wasn’t immediately released.