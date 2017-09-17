All eyes turned skyward as 24 colorful balloons, buoyed by heated air, lifted up, up and away Sunday from Park City.

It was the second day for the event, called the Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival, now in its fourth year. Although that seems relatively new, the festival has roots tracing back more than 30 years ago, when resident Gene Moser and a group of hot air balloon pilots set out to create an event that “reflected the free-spirited, anything-goes exuberance of Park City,” according to a release from organizers.

This year, the festival also includes candlestick balloon event and a workshop for photographers.

