A Fairview man died after his pickup truck hit a dead cow early Saturday.
Randall Hill, 60, died at the scene, according to Utah Highway Patrol. UHP responded to the wreck at 5:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 89 near Fairview.
UHP Trooper Lawrence Hopper said it’s not known how the black cow died, but it was in the road, which had been covered in fog, when Hill drove through in his GMC pickup. The truck struck the carcass, ran off the road to the left, and rolled over a fence and into a power pole.
Hill was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, according to UHP.