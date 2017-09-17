1 of 3 View Caption

A GMC pickup truck sits along U.S. Highway 89 near Fairview after a crash on Sept. 16, 2017. The wreck killed Randall Hill, 6... A GMC pickup truck sits along U.S. Highway 89 near Fairview after a crash on Sept. 16, 2017. The wreck killed Randall Hill, 6... A GMC pickup truck sits along U.S. Highway 89 near Fairview after a crash on Sept. 16, 2017. The wreck killed Randall Hill, 6...