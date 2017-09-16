Somebody shot a man in the stomach Saturday in West Valley City, and the victim wouldn’t tell investigators much about how it happened, a police lieutenant said.
West Valley City police Lt. Jeff Conger said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4400 South block of Christopherson Drive (about 3880 West).
Police didn’t find anything at the scene but later received a report that the victim was at Jordan Valley Medical Center West Valley Campus, Conger said.
Conger said the victim was “uncooperative” and did not say much to investigators before entering surgery. The victim is expected to survive, Conger said.
While police were still at the scene of the shooting, a car arrived and then drove away. Conger said officers stopped it and determined the pair inside were not suspects but may have driven the victim to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact West Valley City police by calling 801-840-4000.