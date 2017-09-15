A 60-year-old woman lost an arm and several others were injured Thursday afternoon after strong winds blew over houseboat at Lake Powell.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, multiple calls from different locations in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reported a microburst — a rapid, powerful downdraft of wind — to dispatchers, said National Parks Service spokeswoman Mary Plumb.
The most severe injuries occurred when the microburst pushed a 75-foot houseboat carrying 14 people to shore and blew it over near Padre Canyon, Plumb said.
A 60-year-old woman on board lost her arm, although it is unclear whether it had been severed during the incident or later amputated at a hospital, and a 57-year-old woman suffered head and hip injuries. Others were thrown off the boat by the draft.
Another person, near Gunsight, suffered a dislocated shoulder, Plumb said. Calls also came in from the Sand King and Lone Rock areas of the park, she said.
Several private water vessels also overturned during the microburst, Plumb said. Those with injuries were transported to Page Hospital in Page, Ariz.
While park officials were continuing to sort through the reports Thursday night, Plumb said that everyone involved had been assisted and accounted for.
Park officials are cautioning patrons to be ”very safety conscious” and “be aware” of the weather forecast, Plumb said. She noted that there‘d been some reports of severe weather on the north part of Lake Powell on Thursday night.
Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriff’s Office also put out a news release noting the microburst.
”The most serious water-related injuries and damage appear to have occurred in the Utah jurisdiction of the lake,” the release said.
The sheriff’s office also provided photos of a tree that had been uprooted by the microburst in the city of Page.